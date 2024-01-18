Man charged after striking, killing cyclist, fleeing scene in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of striking and killing a cyclist and later fleeing the scene of the crash in the Northland early Sunday morning.

Brian Zug, 41, is charged with driving while intoxicated, a class B felony, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a class D felony.

According to court documents in support of the charges, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. near N. 81st Terrace and N. Oak Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene and located Zug and his vehicle inside of a strip mall's parking lot near the scene of the crash.

They allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol and saw Zug trying to put his car in drive so they took him into custody.

Officers later spoke to another witness who said they observed Zug driving and later hitting the victim.

Police interviewed the passenger who was inside of Zug's vehicle who admitted the pair had been drinking while at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

They also said they had consumed more drinks after the game at a bar.

During an interview with detectives, Zug recalled being in a crash, but didn't know any other details.

Detectives notified him that he'd struck and killed the cyclist.

