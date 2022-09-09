Man charged for allegedly hitting KCPD officer with vehicle, fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of hitting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with his vehicle while fleeing police Sept. 3.

The incident happened near Westport Road and Mill Street, according to court documents.

Jay'Mon Lars is charged with second-degree assault of a special victim, leaving the scene of the accident and resisting arrest, and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to a person.

Lars allegedly hit an officer while they were trying to deploy stop sticks.

The impact of the hit tossed the officer into the air on top of Lars' vehicle. He then slid off the hood.

Shortly after, Lars crashed his car into a parked vehicle and fled the scene on foot along with three other passengers.

The three passengers were eventually captured and interviewed by detectives, including Lars' step-brother who identified Jay'Mon based on a line-up.

On Sept. 4, Lars voluntarily turned himself in at a KCPD station.

