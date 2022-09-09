Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man charged for allegedly hitting KCPD officer with vehicle, fleeing police

KCPD
KSHB
KCPD
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 16:25:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A man is accused of hitting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer with his vehicle while fleeing police Sept. 3.

The incident happened near Westport Road and Mill Street, according to court documents.

Jay'Mon Lars is charged with second-degree assault of a special victim, leaving the scene of the accident and resisting arrest, and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to a person.

Lars allegedly hit an officer while they were trying to deploy stop sticks.

The impact of the hit tossed the officer into the air on top of Lars' vehicle. He then slid off the hood.

Shortly after, Lars crashed his car into a parked vehicle and fled the scene on foot along with three other passengers.

The three passengers were eventually captured and interviewed by detectives, including Lars' step-brother who identified Jay'Mon based on a line-up.

On Sept. 4, Lars voluntarily turned himself in at a KCPD station.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock