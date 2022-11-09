Man charged for assaulting officers trying to stop sideshow in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man admitted to assaulting Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who were trying to stop a sideshow in downtown.

Alejandro Valdez, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested for the incident that happened early in the morning on Monday, Nov. 7.

According to a KCPD incident report, off-duty officers reported street racers had blocked an intersection near Truman Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

Responding on-duty KCPD officers later encountered about 50 cars and 100 spectators in the area.

Officers moved into the area and attempted to make contact with spectators.

While doing so, Valdez assaulted several officers who attempted to take him into custody.

KSHB 41 obtained video of the incident.

Sideshow in downtown Kansas City

In the video, two vehicles are doing donuts in the middle of the intersection before taking off.

Shortly after, officers can be seen confronting the spectators, before a group swarms the officers.

Valdez was charged in Kansas City Municipal Court with two counts of assault and one count of being a spectator at a drag race.

Charging documents said Valdez spit on officers while he was being taken into custody.

Valdez pleaded guilty on all three counts and was sentenced to two years probation, 30 hours of community service and must avoid the area where the sideshow happened. He must also take anger management class.

KCPD said no officers were injured in the incident.

