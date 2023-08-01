Man charged for BWI accident in Ozarks, injuring 7 after crashing into house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California man, Adam Ramirez, 47, has been charged with seven felonies for allegedly injuring seven passengers of a boat while operating the vessel under the influence at 11:55 p.m. on July 22 in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Ramirez allegedly operated the vessel at a high rate of speed and struck a home after running the vessel aground, causing all seven occupants — ranging from 21 to 51 years old — and Ramirez to be ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, according to witnesses and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He faces two counts of boating while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury and five counts of BWI resulting in physical injury, according to court documents.

Ramirez suffered serious injuries in the accident.

Ramirez also faces five misdemeanor charges relating to the incident including non registration of a vessel, operating the vessel with insufficient number of personal flotation devices, operating the motorboat in a careless and imprudent manner and two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital, where a MSHP trooper interviewed him while in an "alert and conscious" state following the accident. According to court documents, Ramirez said he both operated the vessel and consumed alcohol, but could not tell the trooper how much he had consumed.

In a statement, the trooper said he smelled alcohol on Ramirez's breath.

Ramirez was placed under arrest just before 1 a.m. on July 23, but was released to receive medical treatment.

A test conducted at the hospital found Ramirez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185% in the early morning hours of July 23.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 28, citing Ramirez is unlikely to appear on summons because of him being an out-of-state resident and that he is a danger to a crime victim, the community or another person because of the nature of his alleged crime, per court records of Camden County.

His bond was set at $100,000.

