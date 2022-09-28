Man charged for recording women in Price Chopper bathroom in Parkville

KANSAS CITY,Mo. — A man allegedly admitted to police that he recorded a woman on his phone inside a Price Chopper bathroom in Parkville.

Bruno Alejandro Barrera, 30, is charged with one count of invasion of privacy, a class E felony.

According to court documents, a woman was shopping at the Price Chopper located at 9107 Missouri Highway 45 on Sept. 22.

The woman went to a restroom near the deli center of the store, and while doing so noticed someone's feet standing in the stall next to her.

She later looked up and saw a man, later identified as Barrera, holding a cellphone over the stall and possibly recording her.

Police responded to the store and confronted Barrera.

During an interview with police, Barrera admitted to recording the woman.

He also allegedly told police he had recorded women on eight other occasions and used the video for self gratification.

—