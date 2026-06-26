Man charged for shooting at Kansas City, Missouri, police officer Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly shot at a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on a department motorcycle Thursday has been charged.

Dontayus Wiles is charged with one count of second-degree assault — special victim and one count of armed criminal action, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred around 1:38 p.m. Thursday near East 27th Street and Jackson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

When the officer heard the shots, he turned and saw a man wearing a black mask and a black shirt carrying a rifle, according to a court document.

The officer returned fire but did not hit the suspect, Wiles.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, who is investigating the police shooting, said the officer and suspect were not injured.

Wiles ran into woods near the scene, but was arrested by police a short time after.

Detectives found several rifle casings on the ground north and south of East 27th Street and Jackson Avenue. Apparent bullet holes were also found in a building near the intersection.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the scene and found a firearm seen on video and matching the weapon carried by Wiles, per a court document.

Wiles was taken to the KCMO Police Department's East Patrol Unit where detectives questioned him about the incident.

He initially denied shooting at the officer and being at the intersection. He told detectives he ran away because he does not like the police, a court document said.

Wiles later admitted he fired four gunshots at the officer in an attempt to scare him, not to shoot him.

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