Man charged for stealing Kansas City, Missouri, city bus, assaulting officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is recovering after allegedly being assaulted by a man who stole a Kansas City Area Transportation bus.

According to court documents filed Monday, the suspect, identified as Shahid Pratt, allegedly stole the bus sometime before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Around 6:21 a.m., an officer spotted the stolen bus near E. 77th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Court documents indicate officers spotted Pratt in the driver’s seat of the bus. When the officer, who was off-duty but wearing a police uniform, attempted to unlock the bus doors, Pratt allegedly struck the officer in the arm with a metal bar.

Additional police arrived and eventually used a taser and pepper spray to take Pratt into custody.

Pratt was charged with 2nd-degree assault, stealing a motor vehicle and tampering in the first degree.

Pratt, who declined questioning by detectives, remained in custody Monday afternoon at the Jackson County Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

