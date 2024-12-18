Man charged in 2020 Johnson County train, car crash that killed 3 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four years after a deadly train versus vehicle crash in Johnson County, Kansas, a man has been charged in connection to the incident.

Chancie Adams is charged with three counts of DUI involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Troy Hamlin, Brent Moroney and Kevin Corbin, court records show.

The incident happened on Oct. 10, 2020, at a private railroad crossing near 166th Street and Mission Road in Stilwell, Kansas.

Union Pacific previously said the crossing had stop signs on both sides of the crossing.

However, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said at the time the crossing didn't have standard warnings a public crossing would have like lights and crossing bar signals.

KSHB 41 received a statement from loved ones of the victims:

"While we continue to feel devastated by our immense loss, we feel a sense of encouragement that justice will prevail and accountability will be taken by Chancie Adams for his actions resulting in the deaths of our beloved husbands, Kevin Corbin, Brent Moroney, and Troy Hamlin," the statement said. "We continue to appreciate the way the community has respected our privacy and supported our families through this trauma and grief."

