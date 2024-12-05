Man charged in 4 KCMO burglaries; allegedly stole $52K in electronics, bourbon, signed sports memorabilia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with stealing more than $52,300 worth of electronics, bourbon, and sports memorabilia from four locations this fall.

Malik Givens, born in 1974, remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after he was charged with four counts of second-degree felony burglaries on Sept. 11, Oct. 3, Nov. 11, and Nov. 20, 2024.

Court documents filed in support of the charges allege Givens stole laptops, speakers, headphones, tablets, bottles of bourbon and signed sports memorabilia in the burglaries. While the locations of the burglaries are redacted in court documents, bond conditions filed as part of the charges prohibit Givens from being within 1,000 feet of four locations, all mostly generic office buildings in south Kansas City, Missouri: 1200 E. 104th Street, 1011 E. 101st Terrace, 9200 Ward Parkway and 8800 Ward Parkway.

Detectives estimate the total amount of stolen goods exceeds $52,300.

Court documents also reveal several lines of criminal history associated with Givens, though all but one line – a 2018 burglary – were redacted.

Court documents indicate Givens was on probation at the time of the burglaries this fall. Detectives used Givens’ previous mugshot and compared it to surveillance video of this fall’s burglaries to identify Givens as a possible suspect. They used information in his probation file to track him down, obtain a search warrant for the stolen goods and ultimately take him into custody.

