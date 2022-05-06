Man charged in April 12 shooting death of man inside car outside Family Dollar store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder in the April 12 shooting death of a man outside a Kansas City, Missouri, Family Dollar store.

Lionel Bolton, 23, also is charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

KCMO police found Alfred Brown with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle outside the store at East 39th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Brown died a short time later at a hospital.

The driver's side window and left rear passenger window had been blown out, court documents state.

Police found a cell phone on the driver's seat, two $20 bills on the driver's floorboard and a second cell phone on the vehicle's center console.

A store employee told police a man approached her inside the store and asked if she was able to give money back.

The woman told Bolton no and he withdrew $40 from a store ATM, the court document states.

He walked to the register, gave the employee $40 and she asked what he wanted her to do with the money.

Bolton took the money and left the store.

Detectives were able to review store surveillance video and other evidence to tie Bolton to the crime.

