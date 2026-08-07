Man charged in Aug. 1 fatal shooting of woman in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charged a man with second-degree murder and other charges in an Aug. 1 shooting death of a woman in Kansas City, Missouri.

Antwon Shirley, 43, also faces charges of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers were called to a residence around 6:50 a.m. Aug. 1 on a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Agnes Avenue.

They found a juvenile outside the house and the front door wide open, according to a court document.

The victim, Nevada Mosley, 38, was found in a back bedroom with a gunshot wound. Mosley died later at the hospital.

Three juveniles were also found inside the residence.

A witness told police that Shirley had taken the victim's cellphone on July 30 and returned it and her house keys that night. The witness said Shirley returned around 2 or 3 a.m. asking to be let in. The witness was later awoken by someone telling him the victim had been shot, per a court document.

Shirley avoided police capture the day of the shooting.

He surrendered to officers Aug. 2 at the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s East Patrol Division.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a bond of $500,000, cash-only.

Shirley has a court appearance on Sept. 2.

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