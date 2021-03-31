Man charged in connection to death of Wyandotte County District Court judge's parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to a December crash that killed a Wyandotte County District Court judge’s parents.

Jesse Acosta faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as one count each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding a police officer, and theft after allegedly killing Delia and Mario Madruga in a crash during a police chase.

Judge Delia York and her husband, Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Michael York, said in a statement last year that the family appreciated "the community's condolences and prayers."

“The Madrugas were loved and respected members of the Kansas City, Kansas community and will be deeply missed," the statement said.

The Madrugas died on Christmas day following a crash at North 17th Street and Orville Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, that stemmed from a police pursuit.

Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .