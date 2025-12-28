Man charged in connection to incident Saturday night at TM Fieldhouse in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection to a shooting incident Saturday night at TM Fieldhouse in Lee’s Summit.

Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday , police in Lee’s Summit were dispatched to the fieldhouse in the 1500 block of SE Hamblen Road on a reported active shooter.

Police arrived and discovered there was no active shooter, but there was an exchange of gunfire between two suspects that left one of the suspects injured.

A police spokesperson said the gunfire erupted after an argument inside the crowded gymnasium.

One of the two suspects, later identified as Ricky Waller, Jr., took himself to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police located Waller at the hospital, and he was detained.

Police initially spent Saturday night looking for the second suspect.

By Sunday afternoon, the second suspect had been identified and arrested.

Also Sunday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Waller with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon/exhibiting and armed criminal action.

Bond was set at $200,000 cash-only. Charges against the second suspect are pending.

Earlier Sunday, TM Fieldhouse owner Rachel Mullin issued a statement thanking first responders for their actions and that the fieldhouse would reopen for regular hours on Monday, Dec. 29. Mullin said however, that open play adult basketball will be suspended until further notice.

