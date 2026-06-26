Man charged in deadly shooting of woman Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a woman's murder after he allegedly shot her following an argument Thursday as Kansas City, Missouri, police were at the scene.

William O'Neal was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Kelly Antwala, 45, was identified as the female victim Friday.

Police responded to a residence around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a domestic violence disturbance in the 2800 block of East Sixth Street.

KCPD arrived and found a man at the front door talking with three people.

When the man saw the officers, he closed the door and used the deadbolt lock, according to a court document.

A relative of Antwala told police O'Neal was inside the house beating his sister and she needed help.

As officers tried to get inside the house, they heard the sound of multiple gunshots from inside.

A juvenile opened the front door and Antwala's relatives, along with police, rushed into the house. Officers then ordered the victim's relative's to get out of the house.

Police saw O'Neal run from one bedroom to another. Officers told him to come out of a bedroom and he was arrested, per a court document.

Antwala was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Police arrested O'Neal, but he refused to provide a statement, a court document said.

During the investigation, one witness told detectives O'Neal had come home early from working at FIFA Fan Fest because of the weather closing the event, per a probable cause statement.

KSHB 41 News reached out to KC2026 regarding O'Neal's alleged role at FIFA Fan Fest, and we have not heard back by the time of publication Friday night.

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