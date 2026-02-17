Man charged in deaths of 2 women in Sunday nightclub shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DNA from a baseball cap helped lead detectives to the suspect in Sunday morning’s deadly nightclub shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Dontae M. Brooks, 27, with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Eboni Silas, 29, and Tishauna Ballard, 24. Two other people were struck by gunfire.

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives showed Brooks entering the crowded Status nightclub around 2 a.m. Sunday, wearing a red baseball cap with the letter “A” on it. Court documents detail surveillance video in which Brooks whispered to an unknown male before opening fire on a male victim who was dancing.

During the scramble after the shooting, Brooks fell to the ground and dropped his hat. Surveillance video showed Brooks was eventually able to leave the nightclub, but he left his cap behind.

Detectives matched DNA from the hat to Brooks.

“We will stand for the victims and pursue justice on their behalf, while working with law enforcement, elected officials, and community leaders to ensure a tragedy like this one doesn’t happen again," Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said Tuesday morning. "My office is continuing to review the evidence and exploring every avenue available to us to ensure anyone who had a role in the shooting is held accountable. If anyone has information on any aspect of the incident, please contact law enforcement to take a stand against violence in our community.”

