Man charged in drug overdose death of a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the drug overdose death of a Cass County, Missouri, woman, that occurred on March 19, 2021 in Garden City, Missouri.

Kyle P. Calhoun, 34, of Garden City, Missouri, did not get medical help for Amy McConville when she showed signs of drug overdose, according to a charging document from the Cass County Circuit Court.

The document also states Calhoun provided the drugs to McConville.

A toxicology report from about a month after McConville's death revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her blood.

An investigator questioned a woman who also overdosed on drugs on the same night and at the same location as McConville, but survived, according to a court document.

The woman said she and the victim were in Calhoun's room when the woman said she saw what she believed was cocaine cut in in lines on a table, the court document states.

She told the investigator she and McConville used the drugs.

The woman went upstairs and said she passed out and had no memory of how she got to the hospital, according to the court document.

Emergency Medical Services personnel and Cass County Sherrifs's deputies found McConville unconscious and not breathing on the kitchen floor.

She died at a hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

