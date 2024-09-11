Man charged in early Tuesday burglary of Walgreens in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces felony charges in connection with a burglary of a Walgreens in the Waldo area early Tuesday morning, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

George Carter has been charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage for his role in the incident.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.

According to court records filed Wednesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to the area of 75th and Wornall Road on a reported prowler Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers saw a black pickup truck facing north in the pharmacy drive-thru of Walgreens.

The pickup then fled at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.

Carter reportedly climbed through the drive-thru window, breaking the window glass.

Witnesses also saw Carter carrying trash bags filled with what they thought to be prescription drugs.

Officers later encountered and detained Carter.

Officers obtained video from another incident on Wednesday, which showed a man in the same clothing that Carter was observed to be wearing in the earlier burglary.

A black truck was the suspect vehicle in both incidents.

This case remains under investigation.

—

