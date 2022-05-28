Man charged in hit-and-run crash Wednesday night that killed a pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man driving a stolen SUV is accused in the hit-and-run death of a man Wednesday night in KCMO.

Corey M. Holloway, 22, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged in Jackson County Court with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of accident, according to court documents.

KCMO police officers on patrol Wednesday night spotted the stolen black GMC Sierra at the gas pumps at 5712 Independence Avenue.

The vehicle had been taken in Gladstone, Missouri.

Holloway was in the driver's seat and a woman was in the passenger seat, according to a court document.

An officer positioned his department SUV at a 45-degree angle in front of the SUV.

Holloway rammed the police vehicle, backed up and drove off, the court document states.

The officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens and chased the SUV.

Holloway sped through residential streets at more than 65 miles per hour and hit 95 miles per hour on streets where the speed limit was 35 mph, according to the court document.

Holloway steered the stolen SUV into oncoming traffic and ended up racing south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 435.

Officers stopped their pursuit, according to the court document.

The SUV crashed a short time later, hitting and killing Ronald Campbell.

Holloway and the woman got out of the wrecked SUV after it became stuck in mud.

Police arrested the woman a short time later.

Officers arrested Holloway Thursday in Lee's Summit.

