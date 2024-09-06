Man charged in Jackson County Court with beating woman, baby with a handgun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces seven felony charges in the beating of a woman and her baby with a handgun inside a house and in a car.

Deamonte Oliver is charged in Jackson County Court with assault, kidnapping, domestic assault, harassment, and three counts of armed criminal action charges.

The attacks allegedly started about 3 p.m. Thursday in a house in the 300 block of Kensington Avenue in KCMO, according to a court document.

The victim told police Oliver began yelling at her.

She told police Oliver was upset over a recent job loss.

He allegedly hit the woman several times in the face with a black handgun, threatened to kill her, and cocked the handgun, according to the court document.

The woman grabbed her baby and ran outside to get into her car to get away from Oliver, she told police.

Oliver followed her outside and made her get in the backseat of the car with the baby.

He asked several times where her mother and brother lived because, according to the court document, he "was going to kill them, too."

The woman managed to dial 911 and a police department call taker could hear the woman screaming that the baby was injured, but Oliver allegedly said he didn't care.

Police pulled over the car at Bannister Road and Wyandotte Street.

Officers saw the woman suffered multiple golf ball-sized knots on her face and the back of her head, the court document states.

The woman's left arm was swollen and bruised from her wrist to her elbow.

Police found the baby had blood on the right side of his outfit, in addition to swelling and redness on the left side of his face that "was consistent with a gun grip," the court document states. The baby also had a large knot on the left side of his head.

Doctors at a hospital found the baby suffered a minor brain bleed.

Oliver told police he got into a fight with the woman, denied assaulting the woman, and didn't know how the baby got injured, according to the court document.

—