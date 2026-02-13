Man charged in KCMO murder told police he used PCP, couldn't remember incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 11 shooting death of a man told KCMO police detectives he could not remember what happened that night because he was high on PCP.

Lucas Willingham is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim, later identified as Jamon Norfleet, 28, knocked on the front door of a residence Wednesday night on East 59th Street, and he told the person who answered the door that Willingham shot him, according to a court document filed in the case.

Norfleet also told the officer who gave him first aid that Willingham had shot him, per a court document.

Police found out the shooting happened in a nearby apartment complex in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road.

Willingham went to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department headquarters the day after the fatal shooting and surrendered to police.

During an interview with detectives Friday, Willingham was asked if he knew why he was in police custody.

He said he heard it was for a shooting and told detectives he was under the influence of PCP, a drug often referred to as "angel dust," around the time of the shooting. He claimed he did not know what happened and did not comprehend what was going on, the court document states.

Willingham told detectives he wanted a lawyer present before providing a further statement.

