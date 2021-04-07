Man charged in machete attack near City Hall homeless camp in downtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument at the homeless camp outside City Hall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ended with one man cutting another with a machete .

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday near East 11th and Oak Streets about a block from City Hall.

KCPD officers followed a blood trail several blocks south to Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard, but were unable to locate a victim, according to a court document.

Despite that, prosecutors charged Carl E. Frazier, 50, of KCMO, with assault and armed criminal action on Wednesday.

A KCPD police commander recognized Frazier as the person seen on surveillance video swinging a machete at the victim. The victim was hit at least once in the head, according to a court document.

The video also shows Frazier with the machete going into a tent on the southeast lawn of City Hall.

The court document said police were allowed to remove that tent from the City Hall lawn because of officer-safety issues. KCPD searched the tent, but did not find any evidence connected to the attack, the court document states.

Frazier told police two men came to his tent Monday and threatened him. He told police he was carrying a homemade knife and stabbed one of the men, the document states.

Frazier said he stabbed the victim twice and felt "raindrops" after each attack.

A judge set Frazier's bond at $25,000.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .