Man charged in Monday night shooting death in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Christmas Day pistol whipping may have led the victim to kill his attacker two days later.

William Betts III, 44, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Betts is accused of the Monday night shooting death of longtime acquaintance Naaman E. Williams.

Williams was found dead on the front steps of a house in the 6000 block of Agnes Avenue in KCMO, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Betts a few minutes later near the homicide scene.

One witness later told police he, Williams and Betts had known one another since high school.

The man also told police Williams and Betts got into an argument on Christmas Day.

Williams allegedly used a gun to beat Betts, the pair's friend told police.

At least two people told police that Betts said after the beating he was going to kill Williams.

Betts told police after the shooting that he did not know Williams.

A judge set Betts's bond at $250,000, cash only.

