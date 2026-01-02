Man faces 1st-degree murder charge in New Year's Day stabbing death in Gardner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of another man in Gardner that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Kavin Moreno was charged Friday in Johnson County Court with first-degree murder.

A judge set Moreno's bond at $1 million.

A Gardner Police Department spokesperson stated in a news release that officers were called at 1:46 a.m. about a disturbance at a residence in the 16900 block of Walter Street.

Officers arrived and found Jason A. Rosado, 28, of Overland Park, suffering from stab wounds. Rosado died at the scene, according to the news release.

Police said a disturbance inside the home led to the stabbing.

