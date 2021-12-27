Olathe man charged in November fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man was charged with second degree murder Monday in a Nov. 18 crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Ruben Rodriguez, 35, was held Monday in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

An SUV driven by Rodriguez collided with a motorcycle driven by Dade Smith just after 8 a.m. in the 22100 block of West 167th Street in Olathe, according to a news release from Olathe Police.

Smith, 23, died at the scene, police said.

According to Olathe police, Smith was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

