Olathe man charged in November fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man was charged with second degree murder Monday in a Nov. 18 crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Ruben Rodriguez, 35, was held Monday in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.
A judge set his bond at $250,000.
An SUV driven by Rodriguez collided with a motorcycle driven by Dade Smith just after 8 a.m. in the 22100 block of West 167th Street in Olathe, according to a news release from Olathe Police.
Smith, 23, died at the scene, police said.
According to Olathe police, Smith was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.