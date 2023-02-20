Watch Now
Man charged in robbery of Lenexa Game Stop store where 2 employees were tied up

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 18:39:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is charged in the Feb.12 robbery of a Game Stop store in Lenexa, Kansas, where the robbers tied up 2 employees and detained a customer.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Sylvester Pickett, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and felony theft under $25,000.

Pickett and another man allegedly went into the store about 1:30 p.m. at 9672 Quivira Road and posed as customers, according to a Lenexa Police Department news release.

One of the men pulled out a gun and threatened the two store employees.

The two suspects tied up the employees and began grabbing merchandise to steal.

A customer walked in and also was detained, according to Lenexa police.

Pickett and the other man were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Hyundai SUV missing the rear license plate.

