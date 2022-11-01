Man charged in shooting death at KCMO bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with second degree murder in a shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri, bus stop.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 at east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.

One witness told police he got off a bus and heard two men yelling they were going to shoot the other, according to a court document.

The witness said a few minutes later he heard gunshots and saw the victim, later identified as Donald Moore, 21, run toward east 12th Street and Grand Avenue.

Another witness told police he saw a man wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans running from the scene holding a black handgun on his left side.

Moore's mother received a text from her son and became worried.

She reached him via FaceTime and Moore told his mother he had been shot, according to the court document.

His mother asked Moore who shot him and he replied that Toney shot him.

Moore's mother said Donald and Toney Lamont Powell grew up together, but had a falling out in 2021.

Powell is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

