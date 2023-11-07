Watch Now
Man charged in shooting death outside KCMO apartment in September

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 20:42:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged in the Sept. 30 murder of a man in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Osvaldo Rangel, 30, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Rangel is accused of killing Phillip Croft, 50, after an early morning disturbance outside townhomes in the 2000 block of Wheeling Avenue.

Officers found Croft shot and partially underneath a parked Hummer H2 in a parking lot.

He died a short time later.

Rangel is in the Jackson County Jail.

A judge set Rangel's bond at $150,000.


