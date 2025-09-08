Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man charged in stabbing death of Kansas City, Kansas, man

KCK Police
Brian Luton/KSHB
KCKPD Motorcycles outside the Elijah Ming memorial
KCK Police
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 4 stabbing death of a man in a Kansas City, Kansas, residence.

Troy Ford allegedly killed 23-year-old Christopher Cook in a residence in the 6500 block of Kansas Avenue.

A judge set Ford's bond at $500,000.

No word on what led to the violence.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us