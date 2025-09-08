Man charged in stabbing death of Kansas City, Kansas, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 4 stabbing death of a man in a Kansas City, Kansas, residence.

Troy Ford allegedly killed 23-year-old Christopher Cook in a residence in the 6500 block of Kansas Avenue.

A judge set Ford's bond at $500,000.

No word on what led to the violence.

