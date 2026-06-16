Man charged in summer 2025 fatal pedestrian crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash last summer at East 31st Street and Prospect Avenue.

Curtis A. Harper is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the June 5, 2025, crash.

The victim was crossing East 31st Street in a marked crosswalk when he was run over by a white Ford F-250. The pickup truck was pulling a trailer containing a mini excavator.

Dash camera video from inside the truck showed the pickup traveling south on Prospect Avenue before turning left and striking the pedestrian.

Additionally, the video showed the F-250 had a flashing yellow left-turn yield signal.

Harper tested positive for cannabinoids, according to toxicology results.

A Jackson County judge set his bond at $5,000.

He could face one to four years in prison if found guilty.

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