Man charged in shooting death of woman at Shawnee apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee man is charged with killing a 25-year-old woman Sunday in a Shawnee apartment.

Doniel Sublett, 28, is charged in Johnson County District Court with premeditated murder in the first degree.

A judge set his bond at $3 million.

Shawnee police officers went to an apartment on a report of a medical emergency about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Flint Street, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

Officers heard the sound of possible gunshots inside the apartment building and saw a person trying to leave.

Police found 25-year-old Kathleen Dampier of Kansas City, Kansas, dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment, according to the news release.

One other person was stopped by police, but no information has been released on whether that person was involved in the homicide.

