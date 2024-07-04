Man charged in Wednesday morning homicide in Northland apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused in a shooting death Wednesday morning inside a Northland apartment.

Jaymes Henderson is charged in Clay County Court with first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police officers were sent on a reported shooting just after 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Northwest 80th Terrace.

They found the victim, 27-year-old Christopher Henderson, unresponsive, according to a KCMO police department news release.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police stated there was an interaction between the two men and Christopher Henderson was shot.

Jaymes Henderson was arrested a short distance from the homicide.

His bond is set at $1 million.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.