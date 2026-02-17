Man charged in weekend shots-fired incident in Shawnee, standoff in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney's Office has charged a man in connection with a shots-fired incident in Shawnee and standoff in Overland Park.

Andrew McCann, born in 1996, has been charged with criminal discharge of a firearm (recklessly at an occupied dwelling) and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Shawnee police were called Sunday morning to Quivira Road and W. 71st Street in Shawnee to investigate a report of gunshots fired overnight into an occupied dwelling.

Later Sunday morning, officers located the suspect, McCann, near W. 121st Street and Ballentine Street in Overland Park, where McCann barricaded himself for several hours.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

McCann is set to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

