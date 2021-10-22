Man charged in Wichita mass shooting that killed 1, injured 6

WICHITA, Kan. — A suspect in a shooting at a Wichita club that killed one and injured six others has been charged with first-degree murder after being extradited from Arizona.
Keshawn Dawson made his first court appearance Thursday in Sedgwick County after being returned to Kansas on Wednesday.
He was charged with first-degree intentional murder, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, six counts of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm, KWCH-TV reported.
Dawson also faces weapons and drug charges in separate cases. He is being held on $5 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Police said Dawson was kicked out of the Enigma Club & Lounge on Sept. 7. He returned with a gun and began firing into the building, killing 34-year-old Preston Spencer and wounding six others.
He fled and was arrested in Arizona on Oct. 8.
