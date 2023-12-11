Man charged with 1st-degree sexual abuse, Platte County prosecutors seek possible additional victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Prosecutor's Office believes a man charged for a public sex act may have victimized other people.

James Jones II was charged on Dec. 8 with first-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, after a public sex act on Sept. 13 at a Platte County retail store.

Jones is also the suspect of another reported sex crime on Sept. 15.

Platte County Prosecutor's Office

"We have reason to believe this defendant may have exposed himself and completed a sex act in public on other occasions," Platte Country Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said. "We believe he may have done so in the presence of middle-aged women or possibly others. We urge anyone who believes they may have witnessed such an act or have been victimized by this defendant to contact police."

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Jones is asked to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit by calling 816-234-5520.

Jones is currently in custody and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

In October of 2019, Jones was found guilty of first-degree attempted sexual misconduct.

—