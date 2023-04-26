Man charged with attempted murder in April 23 shooting in Olathe domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a man during a domestic dispute.

Christopher Barwick, 51, made his first appearance Wednesday on the charge in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court.

A judge set Barwick's bond at $500,000.

Olathe police were sent just before 6 p.m. on April 23 to the 800 block of South Windsor Road on a reported armed disturbance between family members.

Officers found the 26-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound

Barwick is due back in court for a hearing on May 12.

