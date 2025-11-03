Man charged with DUI in crash that seriously injured 6-year-old female passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A De Soto man has been charged with driving while intoxicated, causing a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.

Around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the crash in the 9700 block of Sunflower Road just south of Kansas Highway 10 in De Soto.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jeyson Carabantes-Deras, lost control of his vehicle and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Paramedics transported a 6-year-old passenger in the car to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

As part of the investigation, deputies observed Carabantes-Deras might have been intoxicated and conducted DUI testing.

Carabantes-Deras was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

On Monday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Carabantes-Deras with DUI aggravated battery, and aggravated child endangerment, both felonies.

Carabantes-Deras, 25, remained in custody Monday on a $500,000 bond. He’s set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 12.

