OLATHE, Kan. — A convicted felon fired gunshots Thursday night outside the Johnson County Mental Health Center's Olathe office.

Joseph Shepard Longman, no age given, is charged in Johnson County Court with one count of criminal discharge of a firearm and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Shots were fired outside of Johnson County Mental Health Center's Olathe office, 1125 W. Spruce St. The office was closed at the time, and there were no injuries.

We are grateful to the Johnson County, KS Sheriff's Office and Olathe Police Department for their quick response to keep our staff safe," according to a news release from the Johnson County Mental Health Center Ol

For informant about appointments and drugs, call 913-268-0157

ll other JCMHC offices (and Shawnee's Genoa Pharmacy) will be open.

You can call us 24/7 at 913-268-0156 or 988.

