Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man charged with giving pregnant Kansas City woman fatal dose of fentanyl, cocaine

fentanyl
Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
Drew Angerer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney general's office, it is the largest seizure in the 46 year history of New York's Organized Crime Task Force. Twenty-five peopole living in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Jersey have been indicted in connection with the case. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
fentanyl
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to police he provided fentanyl to a woman who suffered a fatal overdose when she was 24-26 weeks pregnant.

Joseph DiCapo-Soltero, 32, is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was found dead at 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the front yard of a residence in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to a court document.

The address where the victim was found was redacted in the document.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed Dicapo-Soltero going into the front yard at 11:17 p.m. on Aug. 15 and sitting on the front porch with the woman.

The court document states the video shows DiCapo-Soltero giving the woman his phone with a powder-like substance on it, which she inhales twice through a cylindrical object.

The two talked about fentanyl and how DiCapo-Soltero had built up a tolerance to the drug, per the court document.

Video also showed the two engaging in an encounter before DiCapo-Soltero left and the woman fell off the bench.

She was not discovered until early the next morning.

An autopsy determined the woman's death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

A judge set DiCapo-Soltero's bond at $50,000, cash-only.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone