Man charged with giving pregnant Kansas City woman fatal dose of fentanyl, cocaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man admitted to police he provided fentanyl to a woman who suffered a fatal overdose when she was 24-26 weeks pregnant.

Joseph DiCapo-Soltero, 32, is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was found dead at 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the front yard of a residence in Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to a court document.

The address where the victim was found was redacted in the document.

Detectives found surveillance video that showed Dicapo-Soltero going into the front yard at 11:17 p.m. on Aug. 15 and sitting on the front porch with the woman.

The court document states the video shows DiCapo-Soltero giving the woman his phone with a powder-like substance on it, which she inhales twice through a cylindrical object.

The two talked about fentanyl and how DiCapo-Soltero had built up a tolerance to the drug, per the court document.

Video also showed the two engaging in an encounter before DiCapo-Soltero left and the woman fell off the bench.

She was not discovered until early the next morning.

An autopsy determined the woman's death was caused by fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

A judge set DiCapo-Soltero's bond at $50,000, cash-only.

