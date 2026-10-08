Man charged with injuring officer in incident with Kansas City, Kansas, police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is charged with injuring an officer after an incident with Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Roberto Pineda, 47, of KCK, is facing one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, per court records.

Pineda allegedly ran over a KCKPD officer's foot with a black Buick Regal while fleeing from a traffic stop around midnight on Sept. 29.

Officers found out around 4 p.m. the same day that the vehicle was parked at a business in the 2900 block of State Avenue.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 The KBI is investigating the aggravated battery of a police officer at North 29th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

An officer turned on the emergency lights on his police car, Pineda got out of his car and ran from police, and two officers chased him.

When they caught up to him, he tried to take a gun from one of the officers. The officer managed to get a knife and stab Pineda. A second officer hit Pineda with a baton, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The officer who fought with Pineda was treated at a hospital and released.

Pineda was released from the hospital and arrested on Oct. 2, per the KBI.

He is expected to face more charges in the fight over the officer's gun.

Pineda is currently being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

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