Man charged with killing father, stabbing aunt at Kansas City, Missouri, home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who claimed his father was out to get him is now charged with his murder, along with an attack on his aunt.

Clay County prosecutors charged Nathan Miller with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of his disabled father, Tracy Miller.

Tracy Miller's sister came to pick up her brother and was attacked by Nathan Miller inside the home in the 8800 block of of NE 105th Place in Kansas City, Missouri.

She walked to her brother's room, thought he was asleep and bent down to wake him, according to a court document.

When she was bent down checking on her brother, she felt something fly by her head. She later told police Nathan Miller hit her in the head and beat her all over her body.

She managed to get under her brother's bed and Nathan Miller left the room, she told police.

Miller came back into the room with a knife and the woman asked Miller what was going on, according to the court document.

Miller told her everyone was against him and the woman offered to help him.

She convinced Miller to let her out of the home to get her iced coffee from her car.

The woman got into her car, drove about a block and called the police.

While sitting in her car, she saw Miller get into his father's van and drive away.

Police went to the home and found Tracy Miller dead in his bed, according to the court document.

Officers and investigators tracked down Miller in east Kansas City, Missouri, and arrested him.

He is scheduled to be in court for a bond review hearing in the murder case on Oct. 15.

