Man charged with killing his mother, father in Northland motel room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man told police he shot and killed his mother and father as the couple lay together in a bed in a Northland motel room.

Jason C. Sessoms, is charged in Clay County Court with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting deaths of Marvin Sessoms, 42, and Maleeka Sessoms, 38.

Officers found the couple dead on March 29 in a motel room in the 4300 block of North Corrington Avenue.

For now, Sessoms is being held in the Van Buren County Detention Facility in Paw Paw, Michigan, on charges of home invasion, attempt to disarm of a Police Officer, MV Unlawful Driving Away of Automobile, Carrying a Concealed and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.

He was armed with two handguns when arrested in Michigan, a court document states. A judge in Michigan set Sessoms' bond at $2 million.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives went to the detention facility in Paw Paw, Michigan, to interview Sessoms about killing his parents, according to a court document.

Sessoms originally told detectives a Hispanic male, "tall and buff," killed his parents and wanted to hurt him.

The detectives told Sessoms they knew he killed his parents.

Sessoms told several versions of the story of how and why he killed his parents, according to the court documents.

No word on when Sessoms will return to Clay County to face the murder and armed criminal action charges.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.