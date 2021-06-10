Man charged with manslaughter in deadly KCK crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly May crash .

Diquan Fans, 27, faces felony manslaughter charges for his role in the May 9 crash.

Fant allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of North 38th Street and Parallel Parkway while speeding.

He hit another vehicle in the intersection, causing it to roll several times.

The driver of that car, later identified as 53-year-old Henry Fletcher, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Fant suffered only non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He’s being held at the Wyandotte County jail on a $100,000 bond as KCK police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 to submit a tip anonymously.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .