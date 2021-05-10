1 person dead following crash near north 38th and Parallel Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash that happened near North 38th Street & Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday evening.

A second person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

On the scene at 38th and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas for a deadly car crash with a confirmed fatality. Working on more details. @KCKPDHQ is here on the scene with the PIO en route. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/OPAJl7UxPG — Darrius Smith (@iamDSMITH86) May 10, 2021

According to KCKPD public information officer Nancy Chartrand the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Parallel Parkway in the same lane when the crash occurred.

Chartrand said one of the drivers involved in the crash was speeding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

