1 person dead following crash near north 38th and Parallel Parkway

Darrius Smith/KSHB
One person is dead following a crash near North 38th Street & Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.
Posted at 7:40 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 21:08:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a crash that happened near North 38th Street & Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas on Sunday evening.

A second person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to KCKPD public information officer Nancy Chartrand the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Parallel Parkway in the same lane when the crash occurred.

Chartrand said one of the drivers involved in the crash was speeding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

