Man charged with murder admitted to police he shot man at KCMO convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged with murder after he told detectives he shot the victim April 24 outside a Kansas City, Missouri, convenience store after the victim made him "feel uneasy" and allegedly fired a gunshot at him.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Jquan Styles-Olden with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Tarvious D. Watkins, 20.

Police found Watkins dead inside a parked SUV at a convenience store at East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators found 13 spent 9mm bullet casings on the ground near the driver's side of the SUV, according to a court document.

Surveillance video from the store shows Styles-Olden arrive just before 10 a.m., walk into the store and make a purchase.

Watkins backed his SUV into a parking space near the front door of the convenience store.

Moments later, Styles-Olden walked out of the store and heard what he thought was a "firearm round being chambered" in a gun, per a court document.

Styles-Olden told detectives he felt "uneasy" with the way Watkins looked at him, and he also claimed he saw Watkins with a "big gun."

He told police Watkins fired a shot at him first, so Styles-Olden ducked and then began shooting.

In that moment, he told detectives he saw his life "flash."

Styles-Olden ran from the scene that day, and he was taken into custody on April 30.

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