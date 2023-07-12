Man charged with murder after shooting, beating victim at KCMO auto body shop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man unhappy with service at an auto body shop in Kansas City, Missouri, is accused of killing an employee of the business.

Tyrell Young, of KCMO, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened Monday morning in an auto body shop in the 7300 block of East U.S. 40 Highway.

Young came to the business to talk to someone about his Chevrolet Camaro.

The man Young came to see was not there, and Young got angry with the employee trying to help him.

Court documents state Young shot the man several times, punched him and hit him with his gun.

