Man charged with murder after shooting man he thought was going to pull a gun on him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who got into an argument with another man in a Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, apartment, is accused of killing the victim because he thought the victim would pull a gun on him.

Ryan Hawk, 29, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

KCMO police officers arrested Hawk on Dec. 29.

He told investigators the victim caused several disturbances Saturday, Dec. 27, at the residence and told investigators the victim broke a lower-level front window before the shooting, according to the court document.

Hawk said after the window was broken, he went to the front door and fired numerous shots at the victim.

He also told police he frequently uses heroin and fentanyl, but he was not high and knew what he was doing that night.

Hawk is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

