One man shot, killed in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed in Kansas City's Northeast neighborhood early this morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they received a call just before 2:00 a.m. reporting a shooting at the 3900 block of St. John Ave. When police arrived, they said they found an adult man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police began performing life saving measures, Sgt. Phillip DiMartino of the Kansas City Police Department said in a press release. He said Kansas City Fire Department Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 3:00 a.m., police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed there was an interaction between several people just prior to shots being fired.

Homicide detectives are talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance footage and physical evidence that could explain what happened.

