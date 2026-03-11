Man charged with murder after shooting victim during argument outside Midtown apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was part of a large, loud argument outside a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment is charged with killing a man who may have been trying to restore order.

Lamar Harris'El is accused of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the March 7 shooting death of 34-year-old Jose Poole.

A woman told police she wanted a romantic relationship with Harris'El and thought the feeling was mutual, according to a court document.

However, when the woman went to an address in Kansas City to see him, she quickly noticed Harris'El was not alone.

There were three men and three women with Harris, the woman told police. She said she did not know any of the people with Harris'El.

She wanted to hang out with Harris and invited him and the six people with him to her residence for a game night, according to the court document.

The woman told police one of the women who came with Harris was carrying his baby. The pregnant woman, Harris'El and the other women began to argue.

As the argument got louder, a security guard told the group to keep the noise down.

The woman asked everyone to leave her apartment, and she got into her car to leave. She said Harris'El approached her car to try to calm her down.

Poole, the victim, tried to calm the situation because the group was still making lots of noise.

Harris'El confronted Poole and pulled out a handgun. The witness told detectives the gunfire came in a rapid burst, and Poole fell to the ground.

Harris'El walked over to Poole and fired another rapid burst of gunfire into him, the court document states.

The woman believed the gun had been modified to fire like an automatic weapon.

Harris'El is in the Jackson County Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $150,000, cash only.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.