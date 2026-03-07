Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating shooting death behind Westport apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot and killed behind an apartment in Midtown Kansas City early Saturday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say they were called to the 3900 block of Baltimore Ave. just after 2 a.m. Saturday, March 7th on a report of the sound of gunshots. The call was later updated to a shooting behind the apartment building, police say.

When officers arrived, police say they were led to the back parking lot of the apartment buildings where they found an adult man unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services responded and declared the victim dead, Captain Jake Becchina said in a press release.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting took place in the back parking lot of the apartments after the victim had an interaction with one or more people that led to gunfire.

Police did not say they have a suspect or anybody in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

