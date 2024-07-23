Man charged with murder in a shooting death during a gun sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged a man with murder after a shooting death during a gun sale in Independence.

Antonio Catalan-Sharr, 23, of Kansas City, Kan., is accused of second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the June 5 murder of a man near an Independence apartment complex.

Police said the victim, 20-year-old Donnie Kirkland, Jr., was working at a fast food restaurant when a red Jeep Liberty pulled up to a drive-thru window where Strickland was working.

A court documents states Kirkland is shown on video reaching out the window, giving the customer his food and then shaking hands with a front seat passenger in the vehicle.

An employee of the restaurant told investigators Kirkland informed the restaurant manager he needed to leave for 10 to 15 minutes, according to the court document.

Strickland got into the red Jeep Liberty and the vehicle drove to an apartment complex at Sundown Drive and South Claremont Avenue.

The court documents states Kirkland ran into an apartment and came back to the vehicle.

The video shows Kirkland talking with the occupants of the Jeep Liberty at the driver's side door.

He takes a step back from the vehicle and the document states a "flash or debris is observed to be projecting at him from the area of the open driver's door, appearing to be at close range."

Police found Kirkland with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He died about an hour later at a hospital.

Investigators tracked down Catalan-Sharr and arrested him June 11 in a Northeast Kansas City, Mo., neighborhood.

Two stolen guns were found when he was arrested, according to the court document.

Catalan-Sharr claimed Kirkland had a gun, but no gun was found at the shooting scene.

Catalan-Sharr is in the Jackson County Jail.

His bond was set at $250,000, cash only.

